×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russell fry | jan. 6 | committee | capitol | donald trump | investigation | hearsay

Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Revelations About J6 Committee 'Deeply Concerning'

By    |   Monday, 11 March 2024 10:19 PM EDT

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday about the "deeply concerning" revelations that the Democrat-led House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, promoted hearsay evidence and cherry-picked information to find former President Donald Trump culpable.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., chair of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, released his initial findings Monday regarding an investigation into the Jan. 6 committee. He revealed that instead of investigating and reviewing the security failures at the Capitol on and before Jan. 6, committee members were "laser-focused" on promoting a pre-determined narrative that Trump was responsible for the breach of the Capitol that day and should be held accountable "by any means necessary."

"It's deeply concerning when you think about this," Fry told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Congressional hearings are supposed to have at its core, give and take, a pursuit of the facts. You can disagree with ultimately where the committee goes, and that often happens.

"But the pursuit of truth is always at the forefront."

Fry, a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, said it's just another example of the Democrats' weaponization of the federal government against political opponents.

"Here, you kind of had a pre-determined outcome," he said. "It is deeply troubling that a House committee that is supported by taxpayer dollars – your dollars, mine, and all of your viewers – went to support something like this. It is incredibly troubling that you continue to see the weaponization of our federal government in the courts and in the Congress against people based on their political viewpoints."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax about the "deeply concerning" revelations that the Democrat-led House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, promoted hearsay evidence and cherry-picked information to find former President Donald Trump culpable.
russell fry, jan. 6, committee, capitol, donald trump, investigation, hearsay
312
2024-19-11
Monday, 11 March 2024 10:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved