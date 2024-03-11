Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Revelations About J6 Committee 'Deeply Concerning'

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday about the "deeply concerning" revelations that the Democrat-led House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, promoted hearsay evidence and cherry-picked information to find former President Donald Trump culpable.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., chair of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, released his initial findings Monday regarding an investigation into the Jan. 6 committee. He revealed that instead of investigating and reviewing the security failures at the Capitol on and before Jan. 6, committee members were "laser-focused" on promoting a pre-determined narrative that Trump was responsible for the breach of the Capitol that day and should be held accountable "by any means necessary."

"It's deeply concerning when you think about this," Fry told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Congressional hearings are supposed to have at its core, give and take, a pursuit of the facts. You can disagree with ultimately where the committee goes, and that often happens.

"But the pursuit of truth is always at the forefront."

Fry, a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, said it's just another example of the Democrats' weaponization of the federal government against political opponents.

"Here, you kind of had a pre-determined outcome," he said. "It is deeply troubling that a House committee that is supported by taxpayer dollars – your dollars, mine, and all of your viewers – went to support something like this. It is incredibly troubling that you continue to see the weaponization of our federal government in the courts and in the Congress against people based on their political viewpoints."

