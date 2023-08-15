Rep. Russell Fry to Newsmax: Trump Indictments a 'Political Charade'

The latest indictment by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is more of the same for Democrats in following the lead of President Joe Biden's weaponized justice against political opponents, Rep. Russell Fry, R-N.C., said on Newsmax.

"This administration and this district attorney want to criminalize free speech; they want to criminalize lawyers doing their job and advocating for their clients," Fry said Tuesday on "National Report." "They're bulldozing due process rights."

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Monday for challenging the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, after being indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his nondisclosure agreement during the 2016 presidential election.

"You just look from top to bottom, this is the problem that we have — from Alvin Bragg to now Miss Willis in Georgia — is that a political person who's elected in a very blue area thinks it's politically advantageous to go weaponize their resources against the former president," Fry said.

"It's unconscionable. It's banana republic-like, and this is something the American people, I think, are smart enough to realize what's going on and see right through the political charade."

Fry said that while having a Republican primary polling leader indictment four times looks bad in the "optical sense," it is actually buoying Trump's support — all while he is attacked on shaky allegations in stretched law that is actually an assault on the First Amendment right of free speech.

"You look at the indictments on their face and look at the conspiracy charges: asking people to turn on their television and asking people to contact their member of Congress," Fry said.

Trump will deliver a detailed report on his 2020 presidential election challenge in a news conference Monday.

"He certainly should speak to it," Fry said. "I think the American people are aghast at what's going on."

The District Attorneys are trying to campaign against Trump, exposing themselves for political conflicts of interest and abuses of prosecutorial discretion, Fry said.

"You have members of the senior district attorney's team that donated to political candidates, all Democrats," Fry said of Willis. "She campaigned on this. She's fundraised off of it; heck, she actually even changed her profile picture or her headshot in anticipation of this.

"They released the indictments ahead of schedule prior to the grand jury even meeting. This all looks like a political charade because it is, and so I'm glad that he's speaking about it."

