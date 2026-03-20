Rep. Fry to Newsmax: The Left Is Known for Selective Outrage

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax Friday the left's hypocrisy was on display after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., endorsed Graham Platner in his bid to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate even though he previously had a tattoo with a Nazi symbol.

"It's actually wild," Fry said on "Ed Henry: The Big Take," noting that Warren previously criticized a tattoo War Secretary Pete Hegseth has.

"This is kind of the revisionist stuff that they do," Fry added.

"They don't condemn the blackface that [former] Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia wore. They can't call out the candidate in Maine," he said.

"But this is kind of the selective outrage that the left is known for. And they do it all the time and with a straight face."

Fry criticized reactions to Hegseth's call for prayer for U.S. troops during a press conference, including comments by CBS News' "Face the Nation" anchor Margaret Brennan.

"May Almighty God continue to bless our troops in this fight. And again, to the American people, please pray for them, every day, on bended knee, with your family, in your schools, in your churches, in the name of Jesus Christ," Hegseth said.

Fry said criticism of Hegseth's remarks was misplaced.

"The left in the media, they completely ignore what this country was founded on. This is a Judeo-Christian country," he said.

"I actually thought that the secretary's comments were heartfelt. They were meaningful," Fry said. "People choose to pray."

"They can pray. If they don't, then they don't have to," he continued.

"But the secretary calling on people to pray in a fervent and earnest way, I think, is absolutely appropriate when our men and women are serving this great country and could potentially be in harm's way."

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