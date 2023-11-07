Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Time Wasted in Weiss' Special Counsel Pursuit

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday a lot of time was wasted between the time David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware investigating Hunter Biden, asked the Department of Justice for special counsel status to the time he was granted that authority.

Weiss, who became special counsel of the DOJ's investigation into President Joe Biden's son in August, testified Tuesday behind closed doors in front of the House Judiciary Committee, of which Fry is a member.

Fry told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" not much new was revealed during Weiss' testimony except that Weiss asked for special counsel status in the spring of 2022 but was denied until Attorney General Merrick Garland promoted him in August.

"This investigation has been going on for four or five years with this U.S. attorney, and when he requested this status, the special [counsel] status … in the spring of '22 , and he wasn't given special counsel authority until just August of this year, he had to kind of run the traps and go to the Central District of California, the District of Columbia to ask for permission from other U.S. attorneys to bring charges," Fry said. "So, we waited a year and a half. We had multiple charges from 2014 and 2015 related to Hunter's business dealings with Burisma that were not pursued because the statute of limitations ran [out].

"We didn't get a lot today. But I think that was the biggest revelation was that he had requested [special counsel status] in the spring of '22."

So far, Weiss has charged Hunter Biden, 53, with crimes related to owning a firearm while using illegal drugs. The president's son has said he struggled with addictions to alcohol and crack cocaine.

House Republicans allege the Justice Department improperly interfered with the investigation of Hunter Biden, whose brushes with the law are a central focus of their impeachment inquiry into the president. The White House has denied any wrongdoing.

