Rep. Russell Fry to Newsmax: 'Let's Get Back to Basics' on Govt Spending

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that Washington needs to "get back to basics" when it comes to budgets because the way the federal government spends money "is just obscene" and Americans are demanding more accountability.

On Wednesday, the Republican-led House approved a $460 billion deal to avert a partial government shutdown set to start this weekend. The bill – funding the departments of agriculture, justice, interior, transportation, housing, veterans' affairs, commerce and energy – must still clear the Senate before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Fry said he voted no on the deal, despite the fact that there were some "things in there that were actually good."

"You mentioned some of the cuts and, again, they don't go far enough, but, at the end of the day, what I'm hearing from my constituents is we want a wholesale change in Washington," he said. "The way that we spend money is just obscene and if you go to, I don't know, a city council meeting or a state capital somewhere, they're required to balance their budgets. They're required to make sure that the revenues that they take in are the ones that they expend, and that's not what we do in Washington, and that's why people are frustrated, and that's why they're demanding bigger changes to our budgetary process."

Host Carl Higbie mentioned an item in the spending package that earmarked $15 million for electronic tracking of all U.S. cattle, which had been highlighted by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

"This is a rule, actually, that has been trying to be implemented for a very long time," Fry said. "And the problem is that for small ranchers, it really punishes them. I mean, for the big cattle folks, they can kind of absorb these hits, but for your small town average rancher in a state somewhere, they're the ones that are going to get punished by these changes."

"We don't have control of the Senate, we have a two-vote, three-vote majority in the House, and so things are difficult," he continued. "But let's get back to the basics, right? I mean, core functions of government should matter. Let's fund those, make sure that we're funding those, and let's make sure that we rein in these out-of-control agencies that have been, particularly for the last three years, way off base with where the American people want them."

In a statement ahead of the vote on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the chamber's Republican conference "secured key conservative policy victories, rejected left-wing proposals, and imposed sharp cuts to agencies and programs critical to President Biden's agenda."

