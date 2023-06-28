Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Hunter's Alleged $10M Demand Confirms Corruption

U.S. Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax a WhatsApp exchange allegedly between Hunter Biden and a Chinese associate that was revealed Wednesday by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is further proof of a pattern of corruption within the Biden family.

The exchange from Aug. 3, 2017, revealed in a tweet by the committee, shows Hunter Biden demanding $10 million for his joint venture with CEFC China Energy. Hunter Biden wrote, "Very simple: 10 M per annum budget to use to further the interst of the JV [joint venture]. This move to 5M is completely new to me and is not acceptable obviously." He also wrote, "The Biden's are the best I know in doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this partnership. Please let's not quibble over peanuts."

"The chairman [Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.] released those today, and this again goes to the WhatsApp message that was released just last week, when the transcripts of [IRS whistleblower Gary] Shapley became public," Fry told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "I think it confirms a pattern of conduct with the Biden family going back well into [Joe Biden's] vice presidency, where you have shell companies or random LLCs that are formed and where you see a series of transactions ultimately that make their way to members of the Biden family."

Shapley, a 14-year veteran of the IRS, claims David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware handling Hunter Biden's investigation, was not allowed to pursue certain charges against the president's son, and made multiple, unsuccessful attempts to elevate himself to the rank of special counsel.

Attorney General Merrick Garland denied interfering with the investigation and said Weiss never asked to be named special counsel.

Fry, a member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Judiciary Committee, said he is confident what Comer released is authentic.

"I take the chairman at his word, and I take the committee and the great work that they're doing that we're not going to release something that that is a complete scam," Fry said. "What is a scam seems to be to the American people on the sweetheart deals that [Hunter Biden] received, the preferential treatment given to the Bidens, and the fact that Mr. Shapley and others are stifled at every single front when they try to uncover the truth about this family."

