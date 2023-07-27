Rep. Russell Fry to Newsmax: Mayorkas Testimony 'Belies' Evidence

The House Oversight and Judiciary committees are taking the lead on uprooting Biden administration wrongdoing, and one of the members of both those committees is aghast at the defiance of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas is either "incompetent" or acting "maliciously," both of which are "impeachable," according to Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., on Newsmax.

"I'm a lawyer by trade: You want to look at the facts evaluate the evidence; I mean, obviously, there's some pretty damning things against the secretary from his job performance," Fry told Thursday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"But what really, really bothers me the most is that when you come before Congress, you don't answer any questions. That you dodge. That you continue to delay. That you say, 'We'll get back to you.' That you filibuster, if you will, the questions that are asked."

Mayorkas' testimony Wednesday "belies all the evidence" that Americans see with their own eyes on the lack of border security under President Joe Biden, according to Fry.

"Look, there are serious problems at the border. We all see it," Fry continued. "I mean, you just pick up any newspaper or turn on any television, and you see it.

"And, so, for the secretary to kind of come in [Wednesday] and say, 'Well, things are really great and things were doing much better' — but they're really not — I mean, this belies all the evidence."

Legal victories against the Biden administration shows the DHS under Mayorkas is not obeying the rule of law with respect to maintaining operational control.

"Sheriffs have come out and said, 'There is no border; we don't have a border down here because of the actions of this secretary,'" Fry told host Carl Higbie.

"People's lives are in danger, and so he's either the most incompetent — which is a nice way of putting it — secretary that we've ever had, or he's maliciously trying to do these things, and both of those in my mind are impeachable."

