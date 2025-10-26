Giuliani to Newsmax: Don't Count Sliwa Out

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Newsmax Sunday that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo should throw his support behind Republican Curtis Sliwa in the city's mayoral race, arguing that the Guardian Angels founder still has a path to victory despite Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani's polling advantage ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

"I think Cuomo should support it," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," referring to Sliwa's campaign. "I've labored over this. I've talked to many, many people. I can't see my city just go. I think Cuomo should support it."

Giuliani said Sliwa's grasp of New York's problems and his long record of public service could help him overcome the odds.

"I don't count Curtis out," he said. "Do not count him out. ... It can happen."

Giuliani, who led New York through the aftermath of 9/11, said Sliwa's approach to crime, housing, and public order sets him apart.

"When you get to know him, you find out he's a very smart guy," Giuliani said. "I had a conversation with President Trump last week about it, and he said, ‘Gosh, your friend is really smart. I didn't realize Curtis really is on top of the issues as much as he is.'"

Giuliani argued that Mamdani's policies would undermine the city's stability, calling him aligned with "radical elements" of the Democratic Party.

"Mamdani will destroy New York City," he said.

He also criticized Democratic leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, for backing Mamdani, saying their endorsements reflect how far the party has shifted left.

Still, Giuliani said Sliwa's campaign and the rise in voter turnout show there's reason for optimism.

"Mamdani — he's the canary in the coal mine for what will happen to this nation," he said. "Don't count Curtis out. It can happen."

