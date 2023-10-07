Giuliani to Newsmax: Biden Didn't Respond as a Friend to Israel Attack

Israel has endured a "full-out major attack," but President Joe Biden has responded to it in only a lackluster, brief way, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax Saturday.

"I've been in Israel after some of some terrible attacks, but we haven't had one like this in decades," Giuliani told Newsmax's "The Count."

He added that Biden "responded to it with a three-paragraph statement and a 2.5-minute talk at which he took no questions, nor did his secretary of state. That isn't the way you respond when a friend is under a massive attack."

Initially, he added, the administration issued a statement urging no retaliation but disavowed that. But still, he said, there are "people within his administration who want to destroy the state of Israel — and within his party."

Giuliani also pointed out the $6 billion deal with Iran for the release of five hostages and questioned the motives for that.

"Suppose I had a friend who Iran wanted to kill, and I gave Iran $6 billion," he said. "Would that person be my friend? ... How can you stand up and say you're a friend of Israel, and you just gave $6 billion to a country that is dedicated to the elimination of the state of Israel? [That's the] hypocrisy of a crooked, dishonest president."

He added that the contrast between Biden and former President Donald Trump on Israel is "exactly night and day."

"This happened because of that $6 billion. Money talks louder than words, particularly when the words are very limited anyway. And everyone knows what side Biden and [former President Barack] Obama are on," Giuliani said.

"I had one of the highest officials in Israel tell me once. I said to him, 'What it was like when Obama was president, not having the American president, you know, not sure of where he is?' He looked at me and he said, 'I'm sure of where he is. He's on the other side.'"

