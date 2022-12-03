Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Elon Musk-Backed Report Helped Democracy

Twitter owner Elon Musk, by rolling out results of his internal probe into how his new company suppressed the story about Hunter Biden's laptop, struck a blow for democracy, not just for former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's onetime attorney, told Newsmax Saturday.

"I really appreciate very much what Elon Musk did not just for me, but for the United States," Giuliani said on Newsmax's "The Count." "I mean, Joe Biden and his people have ripped away our democracy in many respects, including using the criminal justice system to go after their enemies, but they stole an election."

Giuliani continued that "clearly relevant information" was covered up about the president, and told Newsmax that he was ready over two years ago, during the 2020 presidential campaign, "to prosecute and convict" the then-candidate.

The laptop, Giuliani alleged, shows evidence of money and contracts involving the president, including "records of banks with some of that money going to Joe Biden when he was the vice president."

He accused then-Attorney General Bill Barr of covering up the story, as well as the press and the FBI.

"The New York Post had the guts to print it," said Giuliani. "That's the only one who did. What happened? They censored the New York Post, and now we see from the tags ... ."

Further, through the Russian collusion allegations, "they tried to frame" Trump, said Giuliani, "so I don't know if we're ever going to have justice in this country."

Giuliani added that it "took a lot of guts" for Musk to reveal the information about Twitter's actions.

Meanwhile, Giuliani accused Biden of being "the most crooked person ever to sit in the White House."

"He was just saying about not meeting the foreign people and not knowing about it, that's just as true as his saying his first in his class years ago when he was almost last in his class," said Giuliani. "The man is, among other things, a pathological liar. He's also a major crook."

Giuliani pointed to his experience as a U.S. attorney who put members of the Mafia in prison and said Biden "doesn't have the intelligence those crooks have."

"It's a family business," Giuliani said. "What they sell is Joe's influence ... you think it's an accident that Joe can't condemn what's going on in China?"

