Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'Plot' Behind Babbitt Shooting Cover-Up

Calling out the "completely phony operation" of the investigation – or lack thereof – of Ashli Babbitt's Jan. 6 execution, Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax warned of "a whole plot behind this."

"This was a completely phony operation here: They tried to take this unfortunate trespass, which shouldn't have been done, and make it into an insurrection," Giuliani told Monday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "Well, first of all, this is the only in insurrection in which a shot wasn't fired.

"The only shot fired is the one shot by the police officer and at an unarmed woman, which they don't want to talk about."

A still-unidentified security official fired a shot that killed Babbitt – a U.S. Air Force veteran and Trump supporter – when she attempted to climb through a broken window in the Capitol Building. Video circulated online and the news media shows a gloved-hand pointing a gun before the fatal shot was fired.

"There's a whole plot behind this, and I'm not sure I understand all of it, but how is it that this thing all shows up on the video taken by an Antifa member, paid for by CNN, and he just happens to be there when the shooting takes place, and he just happens to know where the gun is located," Giuliani told host Greg Kelly. "And none of the police have any interest in that."

The video was reportedly filmed by an anti-Trump Capitol rioter and multiple media outlets paid him $35,000 each for the video – including CNN and NBC, two outlets often critical of Trump – the New York Post reported, citing court documents.

Kelly – the son of former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly, who served when Giuliani was the famed two-term mayor of New York City – noted police usually uniformly brief the public on both "good and bad" police-involved shootings, particularly is the victim was unarmed.

The shooter's identity has been withheld publicly, and the Biden administration's Justice Department has dropped any criminal investigation into the shooting.

Giuliani is "outraged."

"I showed that the night it happened to three different New York City former detectives," he added. "Every single one of them – I can't repeat the words, you know how they said it – they said, and one of them was absolutely certain, the other two said it had to be investigated.

"I mean, this is a plot you have to investigate. I hope the cops have got a good explanation."

Trump said Sunday morning he received information the shooter is the "head of security" for an unnamed Democrat leader, he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, fueling speculation – while not criminal because it came in the work of defending his Democrat client in the Capitol from protesters – the shooter might have held a political bias.

Trump supporters like Giuliani note the speculation is difficult to discredit without transparency from the Capitol Police. Republicans have called for congressional oversight of the Babbitt investigation and her family is suing the Biden Justice Department for files from the investigation.

