Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Dem Politicians Put Their Party Above People

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Saturday that President Trump's crime-reduction efforts, including deploying the National Guard to several cities, have produced results "beyond anyone's expectations," citing year-over-year drops in violent and property crime nationwide.

Giuliani said even with his 25 years of experience lowering crime as a U.S. attorney, New York mayor and international security consultant, he was still surprised by the scale of improvement in Washington, D.C.

"Washington today is 100 times safer than it was a year ago," Giuliani said during an appearance on "Saturday Report," adding that national midyear crime data shows murders down about 9% and property crime down roughly 13%.

He cautioned that some cities' numbers can be misleading, pointing to Memphis, Tennessee, which has touted record declines. Giuliani said the city still ranks among the highest for murders per 100,000 residents, alongside Baltimore and Detroit.

Giuliani also argued that crime statistics in some jurisdictions are unreliable, noting that federal officials previously revised Memphis' reported reductions.

When asked why Democratic leaders have resisted Trump's intervention efforts, Giuliani accused them of prioritizing political interests over public safety and criticized Chicago officials for decades of poor results.

He said major crime drops require an "all-out assault" on violent offenders paired with adequate police staffing and tougher laws.

"But the simple fact is they consistently put their own good, either their own personal or party good, clearly ahead of the good of their people. They do it all the time," Giuliani said.

"The Democratic Party has been doing it for years. Why anybody in Chicago, after 70 years of continuous Democrat rule, would still be voting Democrat when the weekends are like the Vietnam War."

Giuliani blamed liberal bail policies for rising crime in large cities, claiming thousands of repeat offenders are on the streets who otherwise would be detained.

The former mayor concluded by saying improvements made under Mayor Eric Adams in New York City have not been enough to restore previous reductions and predicted crime will rise again under Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

