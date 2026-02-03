Giuliani to Newsmax: Mamdani's Cold Policy Reversal Shows No Regard for Human Life

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Tuesday that Mayor Zohran Mamdani's political beliefs and support for Islamic extremism help explain why the new mayor reversed a cold-weather homelessness policy that Giuliani said was designed to save lives.

"Communists have no regard for human life," Giuliani said on "Ed Henry The Big Take."

"Neither do Islamic extremist supporters. He's both — he's like a double vector.

"There's no group of people that have less regard for human life over the last 150 years than the followers of Karl Marx," he added. "The only group that might equal that is the last 1,400 years of the strict followers of Muhammad."

Giuliani said the reversed rule was a decades-old emergency measure that allowed the city to override usual limits and compel people into shelter when temperatures turned dangerous.

"He reversed a policy of New York City that started before me, continued with me, and continued to him," Giuliani said.

"It's a policy that says if you get near freezing, then all these rules about you can't force the homeless to go into a shelter are over. You can force them to go into a shelter."

Giuliani made the remarks as New York City continues to grapple with the frigid aftermath of Winter Storm Fern, including the deaths of 16 homeless people.

Mamdani has described himself as a democratic socialist and campaigned on an expansive role for government in housing, healthcare, and economic policy.

He was elected in November on a platform that emphasized aggressive public spending, expanded city-run services, and stronger government intervention in the economy.

Giuliani accused Mamdani of sympathizing with extremist groups and America's adversaries, insisting that support is obvious.

"He's very favorable to Hamas," Giuliani said, referring to the terrorist group based in the Gaza Strip. "They've only killed hundreds of thousands of people.

"Very favorable to Iran," he continued. "His father was a big supporter of all of them.

"He can't fool anybody that he isn't a supporter."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com