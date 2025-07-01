Giuliani to Newsmax: Mamdani, Democratic Party 'Taken Over by Karl Marx'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax Monday that democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani's victory in the city's Democrat mayoral primary last week is a "disaster" for the party, which he described as "taken over by Karl Marx."

"I'm wondering if there isn't something like at the core of the party, that's substantially wrong," Giuliani said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "This is not just a misdirection. You know, we've had that as Republicans.

"We had Watergate – we had to recover from it. We had bad defeats – we had to recover. They've had some very bad defeats – they had to recover from it. They had [former President Bill] Clinton, who had to readjust after [former President Ronald] Reagan destroyed them for a while. But this is, I've never seen this in my experience in politics.

"It's almost as if they've been taken over by Karl Marx. When I listen to Mamdani, I listen to a poorly educated, kind of childish Marx. Not a terribly intelligent man. He's not a well-spoken man. He's totally unaccomplished. There's nothing about him that would suggest responsibility. He's a spoiled rich kid and he says stupid things, but they all come from Karl Marx."

Giuliani, celebrated as "America's Mayor" for his leadership during the 9/11 terror attacks, pointed out that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., another self-described democratic socialist, has been pushing the Democrats in a similar direction as Mamdani from Capitol Hill.

"This has been AOC and her whole group – they've been all heading in this direction," he said. "Maybe they're not quite where he is, but it's like we've been on a train headed for the station of communism and we're there. And also, not only that, but combined with Islamic extremism. So, we have Marxism and Islamic extremism."

Part of Mamdani's campaign platform is freezing rents for stabilized apartments, but Giuliani said that such a policy is misguided and doesn't help the working-class people Mamdani claims to champion.

"Most liberals, classical liberals, I mean Democrat, left-wingers, were anti-rent control eventually," he said. "They became the ones who started the legislation to limit it. That happened when I was mayor. We kind of ended it. The liberal economists were the ones who realized that it killed any kind of market, free market, regulated market, and all it did was to destroy housing.

"It's a horrible thing for poor people, but, I mean, so are most of his solutions, and then his embrace of Hamas and of terrorism is frightening. It absolutely is frightening. I don't know if he's a simpleton, or if it's on purpose."

