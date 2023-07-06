Giuliani to Newsmax: Secret Service Must Find Coke Culprit or Quit

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday that heads should roll should the Secret Service not be able to find out who was responsible for leaving a bag of cocaine inside the White House.

The dime-size bag of cocaine was discovered Sunday night by a Secret Service agent. Initial reports said the cocaine was found in a library on the ground floor of the executive mansion, but the Secret Service said the actual location was a cubby in the West Wing used to store cellphones by staff and visitors. President Joe Biden and his family were in Camp David for the holiday weekend.

A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told Politico the culprit is unlikely to be uncovered "because of where it was" in the White House.

"If you can't figure out who did this, the entire Secret Service should resign, and new people should come in," Giuliani told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "This is a relatively narrow group of people; it's not the whole world we're investigating."

Guiliani, an adviser to former President Donald Trump and a former federal prosecutor, also volunteered his investigative chops if the Biden administration needs help tracking down the suspect.

"Why don't they appoint me and give me a couple of lie detector analysts and a couple of forensic experts, and I'll catch him," Giuliani said. "We'll first figure out everybody that went through that area. It is not heavily trafficked. That's absurd. That lying press secretary [Karine Jean-Pierre] made it sound like it's Grand Central Station.

"Of course, there are people that come in there; it's a waiting room. But it's not heavily trafficked. Second, I'm not even sure it was there. The first notice was that it was in a library. Remember the next day, it changed to it was in the waiting room. So now we've got to figure out who's telling the truth. Let's start with that. Because in a library, it sounds a lot more suspicious than a waiting room."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!