Giuliani to Newsmax: Ruling on Fani Willis 'Couldn't Possibly Be' Right

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Monday that Judge Scott McAfee's decision to allow Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the Donald Trump election interference case in Georgia "couldn't possibly be the right ruling."

"They did it together," Giuliani said of Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This wasn't a singular act. Let me try a strange analogy: Suppose you and I robbed a bank. We took equal amounts, and the judge said, Well, one of the two of you pick which goes to jail. They both were involved in this. She lied several times.

"She actually admitted taking campaign funds and using them for personal use, which the judge, showing his bias, completely ignored. I've been before many, many judges, and when somebody admits a crime like that, which is pretty startling and almost stupid to admit it, the judge says, What? You took campaign funds? OK, let's stop now and start an investigation. She admitted a straight-out crime."

Giuliani added: "Also, the way he finds Wade to be a liar, she lied about the same things. They were parallel to each other. So, there's either not a wrongdoing here, in which case nobody should be recused, or both of them have to go. I don't get it. And she's really the prime wrongdoer, she's the public official.

"In every case I ever had, the public official, unless it was really extraordinary, was the No. 1 culprit. They're the one that's betraying the public trust."

McAfee on Friday ordered Willis to remove Wade from the case or step aside as their romantic relationship gives an "appearance of impropriety." Wade formally withdrew Friday after the judge's order.

Giuliani also raised questions about Wade's reported visits to the White House and McAfee's failure to recuse himself from the case, despite having previously worked in Willis' office and donating to her election campaign in the past.

"Also, nobody ever looked into his meetings in the White House, where we start to get into manipulation of this by the Biden administration," Giuliani said. "I don't think there's anybody who doubts that she [Willis] got Wade in order, not only to have a lover, but to have a confidante who could do her dirty work in the White House. He's sort of like No. 2 in this conspiracy. He's the tag-along. She's the one who really had the contact with the White House, through him.

"She was his [McAfee's] boss. He had an executive position in her office. He wasn't just one of the people. He donated money to her, and so did his wife.

"I can't think of much more of a connection than you need. I can't think of a case where somebody wouldn't recuse themselves, a judge in a situation like that. There's something wrong here. This case is going to go down eventually. It stinks to high heaven."

