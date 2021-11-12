Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'Traitor' Schiff Should Get Booted From House

Rep. Adam Schiff is a "liar" and a "traitor" and should be removed from Congress because of the claims he's made about collusion between Russia and former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani tells Newsmax.

"It's been one fraud after another," Giuliani, the former New York mayor who served as Trump's attorney, told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" late Thursday night. "Why doesn't anyone ask him who are those two people and that piece of paper that he said had direct evidence of Donald Trump being involved in Russian collusion? I'd like to see that piece of paper."

Schiff, D-Calif., is a member of the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol, and he also chairs the House Intelligence Committee. Back in 2019, he told CBS News that he believes there is "direct evidence" in emails from the Russians who offered "dirt" on 2016 Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton, pointing to Moscow's efforts to elect Trump.

"If he can't produce it and there are no people, maybe they should throw him out of the Congress because he's a damn liar," Giuliani told Schmitt. "He also is a traitor," Giuliani went on. "Because to make a charge like that against a president hurts the United States of America."

Meanwhile, Giuliani said the investigation into Jan. 6 events at the Capitol is a "coup" against the former president.

"This is really a coup that they carried right through to their exaggeration of Jan. 6, which they're still carrying on, keeping those people in prison the way you would in a fascist country," said Giuliani.

Earlier this week, Schiff told MSNBC the Jan. 6 committee is "deeply interested" in Giuliani and that he wouldn't read too much into why the former mayor hasn't been subpoenaed.

"Obviously he was deeply involved in these bogus legal cases brought around the country and he has very important information the committee wants," said the congressman.

Giuliani also referred to Trump as a "miracle man" who accomplished great things in the "most vital" four years of any president.

"Imagine what it would have been like [if] he had a chance to really negotiate with [Vladimir] Putin, instead of being constrained from doing it because of them," said Giuliani.