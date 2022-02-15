Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Failed 'Frame-up' Against Trump Exposed

Revelations have caught up to Hillary Clinton and Democrats' attempted "frame-up" of former President Donald Trump, as the John Durham investigation's latest court filing showed, according to attorney Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.

"I'm gratified that many of the things that I and my colleagues were criticized for – lying, Russian disinformation, cooperating with the Russians – it's all been proven to be not only untrue, but what I maintained from the very beginning: It was a frame-up," Giuliani told Tuesday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino.

"This wasn't just an accidental mistake that he was charged with Russian collusion. This is something that was worked out by these criminals, Hillary Clinton, and the people working with her. And she paid for it. Some of that she paid for was foreign information – that's the very crime they charged him with.

"If you want to summarize it all, all of their various frame-ups of the president – the Russian collusion, the obstruction of justice, the phone call to [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, which if you had the hard drive, which they were covering up, it would have completely exonerated the president – or now Jan. 6 being worse than Sept. 11, this has been one fraud after another, all of it with the intent of destroying Donald Trump.

"And the American people have figured that out."

Giuliani noted Democrats have been trying to "overthrow" Trump since before he even took office.

"They tried to overthrow the government several times while he was president – when you develop a false criminal story about a president in order to get him impeached and you all cooperate in it," Trump told Pellegrino and co-host Heather Childers.

Giuliani rebuked Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in the continued pursuit of Trump on the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

"Look at Schiff, for example, standing up at the height of it when it was starting to die and say, 'I've got evidence here of two people that have direct evidence of Russian collusion by Donald Trump,'" Giuliani continued. "Now, where's that evidence? Did it go away?

"And why is he on this phony Jan. 6 committee? He has already been proven to be a liar, was willing to lie to dislodge the president, how can you have any confidence in this committee, which by the way is illegal? I mean, it doesn't have a minority membership. It really can't subpoena anybody."

Giuliani continued "Jan. 6 is nothing more than Russia collusion with a new name, and a new lie," particularly with hyperbolic claims Jan. 6 was worse than 9/11 or Pearl Harbor.

"You can tell when they're lying, they exaggerate," Giuliani added.

Giuliani declined to reveal exactly how Trump knew about spying on his campaign, claiming he has more evidence of corruption.

"They may feel that it's gobbledygook, but it's gobbledygook supported by about 1,000 pieces of evidence, none of which have been revealed yet," he said. "I happen to have it in my bedroom – or in my den, actually – had it there for years."

Notably, Giuliani was raided by the FBI last April and took "exculpatory" evidence.

"It's part of evidence I gathered going back to 2018," he added. "Remember, I was the first one to break Hunter Biden's involvement with Burisma, and the bribe that was paid to Biden – as well as to bribe paid to James Biden in Iraq."

Giuliani noted reported allegations Joe Biden has made $15 million from his son Hunter and brother James' business dealings.

"That's quite a thing, the president's made more money from China than from the United States," he said. "I mean, that's an absolute disgusting outrage."

