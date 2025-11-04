Giuliani to Newsmax: Mamdani's Win 'Disaster' for NYC, 'Gift' to GOP

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Tuesday night that the election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as the Big Apple's mayor marks a "disaster" for the city he once led — but also a political "gift" to Republicans across the country.

Giuliani expressed deep disappointment that voters had chosen Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist and vocal critic of Israel, to succeed Mayor Eric Adams.

"You can't imagine how disappointed I am with all the work that I did to fix New York City," Giuliani said.

"Pass it on to [former Mayor] Mike Bloomberg with your father, Greg, [former NYPD Commissioner] Ray Kelly, who kept it going for 20 years. Greatest city in the world for 20 years — now run by a communist."

Giuliani said the city's decline began under Adams and will worsen under Mamdani, whom he described as a radical leftist and a sympathizer of extremist Islamist causes.

"It's already in terrible shape because of Adams. And this is a horrible blow," Giuliani said. "Forget that he's just a communist. He's also a supporter of extremist Islamic terrorism. He embraces the people who support that."

Giuliani argued that Mamdani's record and worldview will backfire on Democrats nationally, saying Republicans will make him a symbol of where progressive policies lead.

"This man becomes our poster child for the rest of America," Giuliani said. "Do you want this in Oklahoma? You want this in North Carolina? You want this in Nevada? ... If you don't think we're going to run against him in every single county in America, believe me, we've been planning on that for a long time."

Mamdani, 34, a state assemblyman from Queens, ran on an aggressive socialist agenda promising fare-free transit, universal childcare, city-run grocery stores, and a $30 minimum wage by 2030, along with higher taxes on corporations and high earners. He also gained attention for his outspoken criticism of Israel and support for the Palestinian cause.

Decision Desk HQ and Newsmax called the race for Mamdani shortly after polls closed at 9 p.m. ET. With 97% of precincts reporting, he had 50.5% of the vote, followed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo at 41.7% and Republican Curtis Sliwa at 7.2%.

Giuliani said Mamdani's positions make him dangerous to govern the city most targeted by terrorism.

"You get a guy like this who's sympathetic with the Islamic extremists, we're the biggest target in America," he said. "We've also been attacked more than anybody else in America. This is a disaster for New York City. It actually happens to be a big gift to the Republican Party."

