Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: NYC Citizens Are 'Brainwashed Democrats'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Friday that a major reason former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leading in the polls for mayor is because the city is full of "brainwashed Democrats."

Last week, Cuomo announced that he will reignite his political career and run for mayor of New York City following his less than elegant departure from the governor’s mansion in 2021 following sexual harassment allegations.

Giuliani said while he still loves New York City and its citizens, he doesn’t understand their penchant for left-wing politicians. Of the four announced candidates, Cuomo has a considerable lead at 32% of likely voters supporting him.

"How could they have voted for [former Mayor Biill] de Blasio twice? I mean, you got to be out of your mind to vote for de Blasio twice. So, it's essentially those core voters that somebody with the name Cuomo is appealing to. They've brainwashed Democrats," Giuliani said during an appearance on "Finnerty."

The 2008 presidential candidate said of those running for mayor, he supports current Mayor Eric Adams. "I prefer Adams for the job with all his problems, because he's the only one on the ticket that seems to articulate what's wrong with us, and he is getting better at dealing with it. Crime is going down now," Giuliani added.