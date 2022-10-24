Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: NYC Undergoing 'Epidemic of Random Crime'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax the Big Apple is experiencing an "epidemic of random crime" that Democratic Mayor Eric Adams won’t address.

During a Monday appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the onetime lawyer for former President Donald Trump overviewed the deteriorated state of New York City since he left the mayorship.

"In a way, it’s a different form of crime, and this mayor doesn’t have the intellectual acuity or flexibility to really analyze this," he explained. "When I confronted something like this, you would study, and you would come up with a new strategy.

"When you think of murder or attack, you think of motive. A person is stealing money. A person is [in a] gang. It’s the drugs. It’s the mafia. It’s the domestic violence. Those all have motives. We have now an epidemic of motiveless crime — random crime."

Giuliani said his solution to fixing the crime epidemic would be electing people in American cities motivated to crack down on violence in the streets, similar to the factors which first elected him in 1993.

"We have to elect people who are serious about crime. Who are serious about making the primary focus here the protection of the public, not the needs of the criminal and the mentally ill," the former mayor declared.

"We have to deal with criminals justly. We have to deal with the mentally ill humanely. But our main focus has to be to make sure people don’t get thrown on subway tracks, don’t get banged in the head, and don’t get killed," he added.

His comments arrive as New York City deals with soaring crime rates. The NYPD estimated that overall crime increased 26% in August 2022 compared to August 2021, with the most significant spikes in robbery, grand theft, and burglary.

