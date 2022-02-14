Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Pelosi Playing Politics With Denials on Police Funding

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Monday on Newsmax disagreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's claims that Democrats do not back defunding police departments, insisting that less than a year ago, she was supporting the movement.

"If you didn't defund the police, put the billion dollars back in the New York City police department you took out or the half a billion you took out of Minneapolis," Giuliani, who has also worked as an attorney for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"They haven't put any of that money back, and she was supporting it as of six months ago. It depends on the day of the week that you talked to Nancy or what's politically advantageous."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is "constantly saying" that the nation's police are "systemically racist," Giuliani said.

"Don't you think saying the police are systemically racist would have more of an impact on the slaughter that's going in the police?" Giuliani asked. "So why aren't they investigating Biden for constantly saying that the police are all racists?

"I mean, was it a coincidence that last year Biden's first year in office, the largest number of police officers ever killed in the history of America, with Biden coming in the first president to accuse our police being systemically racist?"

Giuliani also talked about the growing crime rate in New York City, which has jumped by nearly 39% since Mayor Eric Adams was sworn in, and called his election promises of backing law and order a "complete contradiction" with how he's performing now that he's in office.

"We have more crime than under [former Mayor Bill] de Blasio," Giuliani said. "Things are going in the opposite direction."

He also called some moves that are being made by Adams "absurd," including identifying plain-clothed police officers.

"It's stupid as well as trying to satisfy the radicals on one hand," Giuliani said.

The former mayor also blamed bail reform as most likely being the factor that is most responsible for the rise of crime in New York City, and said that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., and former Democratic Mayor de Blasio "put so many criminals out on the street."

"We're talking about thousands and thousands, not a few, and this guy promises to change it and he doesn't change it, and he doesn't change the nature of the police department," Giuliani said. "After 21 days of record crime, [Adams] said he would formulate a plan. We had a whole year to formulate a plan. Three weeks into the office hundreds of people have been killed. I mean, it's so far we see no effect of the plan."

He also slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., as "useless" and said New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg should have been removed when he said he would not prosecute people who resist arrest as criminals.

