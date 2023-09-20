Giuliani to Newsmax: AG Garland 'Dishonored' the DOJ

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who spent 17 years in the Justice Department, said Attorney General Merrick Garland's performance in office is "disgraceful" and has "completely dishonored" the DOJ.

"You would have to be stupid not to realize what he's been doing," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Newsline" as Garland was giving testimony to the House Judiciary Committee.

Giuliani noted that Garland said under oath that he'd given power to Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss to "indict anywhere," but "that's a lie … we don't know who's lying, but one of them is, and that is very, very strange."

Garland also testified concerning a relationship between the late Beau Biden and Weiss, as well as a connection between former President Donald Trump's judge in the Jan. 6 trial, Tanya Chutkan and Hunter Biden, saying that lawyers know each other.

Garland, said Giuliani, has "bar associations and all the professional associations under his thumb."

"They're all part of the Biden regime," he said. "He is committing ethical violations that would have another attorney general impeached."

For example, Weiss was selected as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, but "the rule in selecting an outside counsel is that he not be connected with the Justice Department," said Giuliani.

But by naming Weiss, a U.S. attorney in Delaware, Garland violated that right out of the box so he could get a guy that he can control," said Giuliani.

He also dismissed comments about Weiss being a Trump appointee.

"I was involved in appointing 92 United States attorneys in 1981," Giuliani said. "We did them all in one year. I know how they get appointed by senators, not the president …[Weiss] is the product of three Democratic senators."

Weiss has "disgraced the role" of U.S. Attorney, Giuliani added. "I held that office. It probably was the office I may have been the most proud of and he has dishonored it, and the present attorney general could be the worst in history."

Giuliani also discussed his ongoing case in Fulton County, Georgia, where he has been indicted along with Trump and several other defendants.

"I'm indicted for representing Donald Trump," he said. "Every single thing I did, I did in every other case that I represented someone. And of course, the really shocking thing is not one of the bar associations [are coming] to my defense. Because they're suffering from severe cases of Trump derangement syndrome."

