Tags: rudy giuliani | letitia james | mortgage | fraud | hypocrite | donald trump

Giuliani to Newsmax: N.Y. AG James Beyond Hypocritical

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 08:39 PM EDT

Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday that "hypocrite" isn't a strong enough word to describe New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is accused of mortgage fraud.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the former New York mayor responded: "Well, first, I mean, the word hypocrite is too weak. Obviously, a hypocrite. Also, a tremendous case of self-denial. I mean, 'I'm a resident of Virginia, but I'm the attorney general of New York.' Nobody's going to find that?

"And then she kept doing it. She was married to her father in order to get a better mortgage document. Who the hell does that?"

Giuliani added that in her pursuit of Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign, she exposed herself as a hypocrite.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday that "hypocrite" isn't a strong enough word to describe New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is accused of mortgage fraud.
2025-39-16
Wednesday, 16 April 2025 08:39 PM
