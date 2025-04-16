Giuliani to Newsmax: N.Y. AG James Beyond Hypocritical

Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday that "hypocrite" isn't a strong enough word to describe New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is accused of mortgage fraud.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the former New York mayor responded: "Well, first, I mean, the word hypocrite is too weak. Obviously, a hypocrite. Also, a tremendous case of self-denial. I mean, 'I'm a resident of Virginia, but I'm the attorney general of New York.' Nobody's going to find that?

"And then she kept doing it. She was married to her father in order to get a better mortgage document. Who the hell does that?"

Giuliani added that in her pursuit of Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign, she exposed herself as a hypocrite.

