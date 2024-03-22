Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: N.Y. AG, Judge Engoron 'Out of Control'

Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Friday there is nothing funny about the multimillion-dollar judgment against former President Donald Trump awarded by a judge in a civil fraud case filed by Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"They're completely out of control," the former New York City mayor and federal prosecutor told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "To get through it, we laugh at it. We laugh when [President Joe] Biden falls. We laugh when they do these judgments. We laugh when it turns out that the DA in Georgia [Fani Willis] is a criminal. I mean, she admitted — nobody is paying attention to it — that she stole from her campaign funds.

"This isn't a joke. Our democracy as a rule of law, as a government of laws has been taken away from us. You can't have a two-tiered system of justice and have a system of justice. It's contradictory. Justice for one, but not for the other ... we are gone as a country that should be respected as a country of laws."

Trump is facing a Monday deadline to pay the $454 million penalty, including interest, issued by Judge Arthur Engoron, an elected Democrat who ruled for the state in a civil fraud trial that accused the former president of overstating his assets to gain favorable loans. Trump has denied any wrongdoing; but if he does not pay the penalty while he appeals, he risks having his assets seized.

To appeal, Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, needs to secure a bond requiring him to post 120% of what he owes with collateral — amounting to a reported $557.5 million. Trump's legal team has asked the Appellate Division of New York's Supreme Court to stay the bond until his appeals process plays out.

"It is beyond doubt that this is all about blocking him illegally from the presidency," Giuliani said. "Every single case [against] Trump is in a Democrat jurisdiction — in most cases, may I say, a crooked Democratic jurisdiction, well-known for years and years of political corruption, crime, and election interference."

Giuliani said it is absurd that Trump is being penalized in a case where there was no victim. The banks that testified on Trump's behalf said his loans were paid back in full and on time. Giuliani suggested that Trump's legal team file a motion in federal court to prevent his assets from being seized by James because his right to due process has been violated.

"It is completely contradictory to 800, 900 years of the development of the tort and the crime of fraud, which is based on loss," Giuliani said. "Property is only allowed to be taken with due process. They have proven that this isn't just due process; it's criminal process."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com