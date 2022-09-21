Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: AG Case 'Another Fascist Outrage'

New York Attorney General Letitia James ran her campaign on suing Donald Trump, and now that she is doing it — with a civil case, not a criminal one — former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that she should be disbarred.

"This is an outrage; this is another fascist outrage," Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor himself, told Wednesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance," noting James vowed to "get Trump" in his past electoral campaign without having a crime to get him on.

And, Giuliani noted, even now, James is suing Trump in a civil case and not bringing criminal charges because she cannot prove a criminal case.

"Right there in front of the press, she lied. And, of course, the lapdog press will not point out she is verbally accusing him of a crime; but she's not accusing him of a crime in court where she has to prove it," Giuliani told host Eric Bolling.

"This brainwashing they do and propaganda is outrageous," he added. "You refer to it, 'When she gets a conviction.' She's not going to get a conviction. She's bringing a civil lawsuit. There's a civil case. This is not a criminal case. Even though she referred to him as a white-collar criminal, she's not even accusing him of that and she's calling him that."

Giuliani noted he was disbarred from being a lawyer in some areas merely for questioning the legitimacy of an election.

"Why this woman isn't thrown out of the practice of law, when they tortured me, I can't figure it out," he said. "I've never done anything as unethical as that."

Equally outrageously, James even called Trump an "illegitimate" president and, again, not disbarred for questioning an election's legitimacy as Giuliani was, he noted.

"She said that he was an illegitimate president, which, according to Biden, would make her a fascist or a semi-fascist, insurrectionist, semi-fascist," he continued. "I mean, it is clear that she should have been disciplined by the Bar Association for running a campaign that was essentially to go after one guy — and with inappropriate language, inappropriate charges."

Giuliani lamented he is suspended for challenging the 2020 presidential election, even though a case against him was thrown out.

"She ran a totally unethical campaign in which she basically said she was going to get Donald Trump," Giuliani said. "At the time, she didn't know what she was gonna get him for. That's absolutely outrageous for a prosecutor to run in order to get one person.

"She really should be disbarred," he added. "You should not conduct a campaign for attorney general in which you target one person."

The timing before the election, where she is struggling in the polls, is precarious, Giuliani warned.

"She brings this before the election," he said. "How she was allowed to do what she did and remain attorney general is completely astounding to me. It means that my profession has become totally compromised by politics."

