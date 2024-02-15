×
Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Biden's Actions Confirm Hur's Report

By    |   Thursday, 15 February 2024 10:24 PM EST

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Thursday called special counsel Robert Hur's report on his investigation of President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents "the single most damaging thing done."

"I thought that was the single most damaging thing done," Giuliani said on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Every time Biden talks, he convinces you that Hur was correct."

Giuliani continued, "I mean, that very night, he came out to dispute it, and he ended up proving that Hur was correct. By not being able to remember, every time he walks, he proves it.

"He walks like a demented old man," he added. "He talks like a demented old man, and he has the memory of a demented old man. So he's not gonna talk his way out of this. Actually, he's gonna have to shut up and disappear in order to get out of this."

The remarks by Giuliani come in the wake of the release of Hur's report on Feb. 8, which did not recommend charging Biden but did detail concerns over Biden's handling of classified documents following his tenure as vice president and did reference Biden's lack of memory, mental capacity, and fitness.

According to CNN, the report outlined instances where Biden knowingly retained classified material, including top-secret documents, dating back to 2017. Additionally, it noted that he shared some of this information with the ghostwriter of his 2017 memoir.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


