Giuliani to Newsmax: Biden Cover-Up Could Send People to Jail

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday he wants to see a major investigation into whether people covered up former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

"There should be an absolutely comprehensive investigation of who knew what and when," Giuliani told "Finnerty." "He was demented."

Giuliani said his research has shown that people around Biden knew he had cognitive issues as far back as 2019, and he said he spoke to two doctors who observed the same. He said he believes people could go to jail for covering up Biden's issues.

"His doctor is a prime candidate," Giuliani said. "His doctor went over the top ... [and said] he had a few little problems. His doctor told us he was in fine health and he was perfectly sharp. Cognitive abilities not affected. I looked at that doctor and I said, 'How come they don't grab his license?' My God, I wouldn't want to go to him. What a disgrace he is."

The former mayor also said Biden's wife, Jill Biden, is "the prime villain."

"She had to have known how bad her husband is and didn't care how she embarrassed him, made him look like a fool, made him look like an idiot. Any loving wife would take her husband and take care of him."

