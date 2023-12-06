×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rudy giuliani | hunter biden | house | testify | subpoena | james biden | impeachment inquiry

Giuliani to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Can't Testify Without Lying

By    |   Wednesday, 06 December 2023 10:03 PM EST

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday on Newsmax that he did not believe there was any way for Hunter Biden to testify before Congress without lying.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," Giuliani argued there was so much against President Joe Biden's son that getting asked questions by the House Oversight Committee would only yield dishonest answers.

"I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say there are 500 questions — 100 of which are devastating," Giuliani said about the investigation into the Biden family's foreign business deals. "I don't see how you can answer them without lying."

Giuliani specifically pointed to an alleged video of Joe Biden acknowledging to Hunter Biden that he "read all of the Chinese material and wanted to talk to him about it."

"I mean, it's over, Joe. We all know you talked to your son," the former mayor emphasized, pointing to testimony from Hunter Biden's former business associate Tony Bobulinski.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a private deposition last month. However, Hunter Biden has consistently said he will only comply with the subpoena if it is public testimony.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney, reiterated the call on Wednesday, NPR reported.

"He is making this choice because the committee has demonstrated time and again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public — a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings," Lowell stated.

The subpoena is part of a larger-scale issue by the panel that includes Hunter Biden's uncle and Joe Biden's brother, James Biden. It is also relevant for the unofficial House impeachment inquiry into the president.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday on Newsmax that he did not believe there was any way for Hunter Biden to testify before Congress without lying.
rudy giuliani, hunter biden, house, testify, subpoena, james biden, impeachment inquiry
326
2023-03-06
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 10:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved