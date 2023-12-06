Giuliani to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Can't Testify Without Lying

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday on Newsmax that he did not believe there was any way for Hunter Biden to testify before Congress without lying.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," Giuliani argued there was so much against President Joe Biden's son that getting asked questions by the House Oversight Committee would only yield dishonest answers.

"I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say there are 500 questions — 100 of which are devastating," Giuliani said about the investigation into the Biden family's foreign business deals. "I don't see how you can answer them without lying."

Giuliani specifically pointed to an alleged video of Joe Biden acknowledging to Hunter Biden that he "read all of the Chinese material and wanted to talk to him about it."

"I mean, it's over, Joe. We all know you talked to your son," the former mayor emphasized, pointing to testimony from Hunter Biden's former business associate Tony Bobulinski.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a private deposition last month. However, Hunter Biden has consistently said he will only comply with the subpoena if it is public testimony.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney, reiterated the call on Wednesday, NPR reported.

"He is making this choice because the committee has demonstrated time and again it uses closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public — a hearing would ensure transparency and truth in these proceedings," Lowell stated.

The subpoena is part of a larger-scale issue by the panel that includes Hunter Biden's uncle and Joe Biden's brother, James Biden. It is also relevant for the unofficial House impeachment inquiry into the president.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com