×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rudy giuliani | house | select | committee | russia

Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'The Criminals Are Holding the Hearing' on Jan. 6

(Newsmax/''Greg Kelly Reports'')

By    |   Wednesday, 08 June 2022 08:47 PM

The perpetrators of the Russia ''hoax'' tried to frame Donald Trump while he was president, and now they are holding a prime-time hearing to try again, according to Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.

''It's ridiculous: The criminals are holding the hearing,'' Giuliani said on Wednesday's ''Greg Kelly Reports.''

Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer, took aim at Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., before Thursday night's prime-time hearing.

''I think the thing has become a complete political sideshow of a group of people who should be investigated for perpetrating the Russian hoax — certainly the chairman, Bennie Thompson, and shifty Schiff and Raskin,'' Giuliani told host Greg Kelly. ''I mean, all those guys lied about Russia and tried to frame a president.''

Giuliani, who testified to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee himself, also rebuked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his warnings to conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

''I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,'' Schumer said. ''You won't know what hit you.''

Giuliani asserted that Schumer's comment was far more criminal than anything Trump said to his supporters at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

''He sure as hell committed a lot more of a crime than anybody in the Trump administration with regard to Jan. 6,'' Giuliani continued. ''I never heard anybody in the Trump administration talk that way.''

Giuliani reiterated his conviction that there is a ''definite cover-up of what happened'' on Jan. 6.

''And we don't have justice in this country anymore,'' the former New York City mayor said. ''It just doesn't exist.''

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The perpetrators of the Russia ''hoax'' tried to frame Donald Trump while he was president, and now they are holding a prime-time hearing to try again, according to Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.
rudy giuliani, house, select, committee, russia
328
2022-47-08
Wednesday, 08 June 2022 08:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved