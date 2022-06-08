Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: 'The Criminals Are Holding the Hearing' on Jan. 6

The perpetrators of the Russia ''hoax'' tried to frame Donald Trump while he was president, and now they are holding a prime-time hearing to try again, according to Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.

''It's ridiculous: The criminals are holding the hearing,'' Giuliani said on Wednesday's ''Greg Kelly Reports.''

Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer, took aim at Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., before Thursday night's prime-time hearing.

''I think the thing has become a complete political sideshow of a group of people who should be investigated for perpetrating the Russian hoax — certainly the chairman, Bennie Thompson, and shifty Schiff and Raskin,'' Giuliani told host Greg Kelly. ''I mean, all those guys lied about Russia and tried to frame a president.''

Giuliani, who testified to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee himself, also rebuked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his warnings to conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

''I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,'' Schumer said. ''You won't know what hit you.''

Giuliani asserted that Schumer's comment was far more criminal than anything Trump said to his supporters at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

''He sure as hell committed a lot more of a crime than anybody in the Trump administration with regard to Jan. 6,'' Giuliani continued. ''I never heard anybody in the Trump administration talk that way.''

Giuliani reiterated his conviction that there is a ''definite cover-up of what happened'' on Jan. 6.

''And we don't have justice in this country anymore,'' the former New York City mayor said. ''It just doesn't exist.''

