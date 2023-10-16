×
Tags: rudy giuliani | hamas | terrorist attack | eric adams | nyc | israel | protest

Giuliani to Newsmax: Applaud NYC Mayor's Defense of Israel

By    |   Monday, 16 October 2023 09:53 PM EDT

Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams' public support for Israel following Hamas' terrorist attack Oct. 7 and criticism of those who protested in his city was a bold move, Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Monday.

"We are not all right when we see young girls pulled from their home and dragged through the streets," Adams said during a "New York Stands With Israel" rally Oct. 10. "We are not all right when we see grandmothers being pulled away from their homes and children shot in front of their families. We are not all right when right here in the City of New York, you have those who celebrate at the same time when the devastation is taking place in our city."

Giuliani, a Republican who put politics aside as New York's mayor during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, applauded Adams' words.

"It was [a good moment for Adams]," Giuliani told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "It was, actually, very much contrary to his own political party, which is the primary focus of exactly what he's condemning. They're maybe the socialist wing of it or maybe not even, but they have been anti-Israel now for quite some time.

"They have pretty much blamed the whole situation on Israel, despite what we all saw with our own eyes, with the invasion by Hamas being maybe one of the most brutal in the modern world."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

