Giuliani to Newsmax: Biden 'Held Up' Israel Strikes for Weeks

It's good news that Israeli's ground forces are expanding in Gaza, despite the way President Joe Biden "held it up" for almost three weeks, giving Hamas time to use the money sent to the region for humanitarian purposes for fuel and weapons instead, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax Friday.

The former mayor, speaking with Newsmax's "American Agenda," also criticized the U.S. airstrikes on targets in Syria as being weak and "ridiculous."

"Lloyd Austin can't figure out why Iran attacked again today," Giuliani said. "He invited him to with the ridiculous counterattacks that we did; so they attacked us anywhere from 24 to 28 times, and they injured about 26 of our people. They killed an American contractor. They always hit places with troops."

In comparison, the U.S. strikes were on empty armament depots, "like what [Bill] Clinton did with [Osama] bin Laden that encouraged Sept. 11," said Giuliani. "So basically what you said to the ayatollah was, 'Come on. Hit me again. My words are hollow. I'm afraid to hit you.'"

And the Iranians will hit back "until we hit them back the way [former President Donald] Trump used to hit them back — big, strong, tough — and they didn't answer," he added.

Giuliani also said that if Trump were the president, the wars in Israel and Ukraine would not be taking place.

"Every single person in Ukraine to die died as a result of the Americans making the mistake of electing Joe Biden," he said. "The administration [is] the most appeasement-oriented administration, I think, in history."

Giuliani further commented that Biden makes former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain "look somewhat tough."

"Chamberlain did not give the Nazis money," said Giuliani. "[Biden] has given [Iran] the money to carry out this attack ... When you give cash to terrorists, what do you think they're going to do with it: Buy medicine for the sick?"

Meanwhile, Giuliani said he thinks it is "incalculable" how much less safe the United States is now than it was before the 9/11 attacks.

"You can't calculate how much more dangerous it is now because we have no idea in the last three years how many Islamic extremist terrorists were sent into the United States because we didn't count them. We didn't see them," said Giuliani. "We have apprehended a record number of suspected terrorists. We've also identified got aways, but we don't exactly know who they are."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!