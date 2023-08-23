Giuliani to Newsmax: Mug Shot Symbolizes 'Chance to Fight for My Country'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Wednesday night that his mug shot in Georgia represents "a chance to fight for my country."

Giuliani, who earlier in the day surrendered at an Atlanta jail to face state charges arising from actions allegedly to overturn the 2020 presidential election, appeared on "Greg Kelly Reports" to discuss the day's events.

Giuliani was shown the mug shot taken hours earlier in Georgia, and he was asked about his thoughts.

"What I think is, I'm fortunate to have a chance to fight for my country," Giuliani told Kelly. "You've fought for our country in the military. You're fighting for our country right now with what you're doing.

"When you get an opportunity like I do to stand up for other people, take advantage of it. I realize what's going on, probably better than anyone. I realize how corrupt this is. I understand this system, probably as much as anyone in the country, and I understand how they have perverted it."

Fulton County Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis and a grand jury last week indicted former President Donald Trump, Giuliani, and 17 others on felony charges.

Giuliani, speaking from his New York office, said his trip to and from Georgia marked "a terrible day for me and for America."

"This case is an attack on our system of justice, not just on me," he said. "There are 18 other people involved here, all of whom are completely innocent. Some of these people I don't even know, and they're being indicted for contesting an election when I have an incredible amount of evidence.

"What I'm saying is supported by a report of the Georgia Senate that a number of senators voted in favor of and laid out in a report all the witnesses to fraud in Georgia more than to overcome the election, if you believe them. What am I supposed to do as a lawyer? Ignore that? And submit to the 'Bidenista' truth?"

Giuliani said he will file a petition to have the case removed to federal court.

"I am pretty certain that it's going to be removed," Giuliani said. "I’ll file my petition next week or the week after. Three [from other defendants] have been filed already.

"I've talked to the president this morning, but we're not supposed to talk about the case. Have to do it through his lawyers. I'm pretty certain. though, he will move to remove it. So, I think we'll be in federal court, which will make a very big difference, and I think we'll have a much better chance than a motion to dismiss. Which we can all join in, of course, we would all join an emotion to dismiss."

