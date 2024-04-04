Giuliani to Newsmax: NYC Mayor's Crime Policies Are Lax

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani criticized current New York City Mayor Eric Adams' handling of crime during an appearance on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Thursday.

"The [New York] police quite correctly believe that all of these rotten, crooked politicians will walk out on them in a moment's notice and turn their back on them," Giuliani said. "I mean, they know Adams. Adams wasn't really a cop; he was a racial activist. I can't even remember an arrest he ever made, or a crime program that he ever instituted. And when I do my radio show, and I give him ways to reduce these crimes, it looks like I'm talking to a 5-year-old."

Reflecting on his own tenure, Giuliani emphasized the success of his administration in combating crime, particularly in Times Square.

"We turned Times Square around with [then-New York City Police Commissioner William] Bratton, and I did in four months," Giuliani said. "We put cops on horses. You put plainclothesmen in the crowd with radios. And the cops on the horses saw the first mugging, and that was the only mugging that guy did that night, and maybe for the next two or three years."

Giuliani also lamented the loss of police officers in the line of duty, citing the case of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

"Officer Diller, it broke my heart," Giuliani said. "Had I been mayor or [former Mayor Mike] Bloomberg, that man would be alive. He'd be alive in 40 different states that don't have laws like we have: no three strikes and you're out; no career criminal bill. The guy who did it should have been put away; 22 arrests and 15 major felonies, he should be in jail for the rest of his life."

