Tags: rudy giuliani | donald trump | ny | appeals court

Giuliani to Newsmax: Appeals Court Should Reverse $355M Trump Ruling

Monday, 19 February 2024 01:12 PM EST

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Monday that the New York Court of Appeals should "unanimously" reverse the $355 million judgment levied against former President Donald Trump on Friday in the New York civil fraud trial brought by Attorney General Letitia James.

"Oh, my goodness, I can't imagine if the Court of Appeals is anywhere near a straight court — that's the highest court in New York — that this wouldn't be reversed unanimously," Giuliani said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "We've seen some Democrat courts now turn on their distortion of the Constitution. … [Judge Arthur] Engoron, for example, went so far that, I think, to reclaim its honor, the New York court system is going to have to reverse that case. The man acted like a … I don't know what he acted like. He didn't act like a judge, let's put it that way."

"Also the number bears no relationship to reality," he continued. "When you put a judgment against someone, there's got to be some reality to it, to be upheld on appeal.

"Where did the number come from? Nobody lost money. Nobody had any claims against him. In fact, you might argue he should get money because he made money for the banks. So, maybe they didn't pay him the right amount. He made up that number, literally pulled it out of his ... you know."

Trump will reportedly appeal the $355 million fine imposed by Engoron in New York's civil fraud trial by challenging his definition of fraud.

He was ordered to pay the massive fine after Engoron, a Democrat, found the Republican former president, The Trump Organization, top executives, and his adult sons liable for fraud.

Giuliani also commented on the election interference case against Trump in Georgia and whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will remain on the case after it was discovered she hired a special prosecutor with whom she was having an improper relationship.

"Not if Georgia wants to have a slim hope of being thought of as a state that has a fair justice system," he said. "I know Wade. I spent five hours with him in the grand jury and walked away long before this incident saying what the heck did she hire him for? He doesn't know what he's doing. And that was not particularly adversarial."

"He couldn't ask a question that made any sense; his people had to help him out," he continued. "So, my lawyer, Bob Costello, and I kept wondering, What's this guy doing here? We didn't think about what happened, but we both thought this is weird. In this important case they've got a guy that's kind of … He didn't seem comfortable even in a grand jury."

Monday, 19 February 2024 01:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

