Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: DeSantis Right to Fire State Attorney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the "right decision" in firing a state attorney who vowed that he wouldn't prosecute certain state laws, including bringing cases against women seeking abortions or doctors who perform the procedures, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Newsmax, Friday.

"He refuses to enforce certain categories of laws," Giuliani said on Newsmax's "National Report." "The minute a district attorney or in this case, the state's attorney, does that he's subject to removal for violating the general oath that he takes to enforce the laws."

DeSantis on Thursday announced his decision to suspend Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, saying that the power to veto belongs to a governor, not to individual state attorneys, and that Warren had violated and neglected his duty by refusing to prosecute certain laws.

Warren said Friday he will not leave his position, and that he's "still doing this job as the twice-elected state attorney," reports Axios.

"The governor is trying to overthrow the result of a free and fair election," Warren said. "If the governor thinks he can do a better job, then he should run for state attorney and not president."

But Giuliani said on Newsmax that according to the Hillsborough County sheriff, Warren "lets all kinds of criminals go free, 50% to 60% more than his predecessor."

Giuliani then turned the conversation to the situation in New York, where he called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg from office.

"Bragg is responsible for a good deal of the 40% increase in crime we have since he's been in office," said Giuliani, adding crimes have gone up in many Democrat-run cities, including St. Louis or Rochester, New York, after billionaire George Soros funded campaigns for liberal prosecutors.

Giuliani, one-time attorney for former President Donald Trump, said that in most cases, those who have no background in prosecuting cases are backed.

"It's been somebody who's been letting criminals out of jail all his life, and he continues to do it as a prosecutor," said Giuliani. "The public defender represents the criminal and the prosecutor represents the criminal, but nobody represents the poor woman or man who has been beaten over the head."

