Giuliani to Newsmax: Treasonous Dems Call to Impeach Trump

Democrats calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment over the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities should be "tried for treason," former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"American military personnel are right now in harm's way, coming back from that strike, and they're in harm's way all over the Middle East, and Democrats are condemning the president," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

Trump and the U.S. military, he added, pulled off "probably one of the most audacious, one of the most brilliant" maneuvers with how the plan rolled out, he added.

He pointed out that while Trump publicly announced two B-2 bombers were on their way to Guam, the military was "getting ready to hit Fordo."

"So the reality is, this was a brilliant strike," said Giuliani. "It's not over yet."

