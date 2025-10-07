Giuliani to Newsmax: Chicago Mayor Should Be Jailed for Not Protecting ICE Agents

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Tuesday that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson "should be in jail" for failing to provide police backup to federal agents.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Giuliani reacted to reports that 700 National Guard troops — 400 from Texas and 300 from Illinois — have been deployed to Chicago to protect federal buildings and personnel amid mounting unrest over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, ordered the deployment after asserting that federal officers were left vulnerable in recent riots.

Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, both Democrats, opposed the move.

Giuliani, who led New York City through a dramatic crime decline in the 1990s, said Chicago's problems stem from years of political decay and weak leadership.

"Every weekend in Chicago, it's a question of how many people are going to get slaughtered, and nobody does anything about it," he said.

"Police deployment is almost nonexistent because they are without any kind of esprit de corps. They get no backing anywhere."

Giuliani accused Johnson of failing to meet his legal responsibility to protect federal facilities.

"You've got a mayor who literally should be in jail right now for taking away protection from the federal officers," Giuliani said.

"He was supposed to provide it; he didn't. They've been doing that for a long, long time, putting federal agents in harm's way."

Giuliani said the National Guard's presence in Chicago highlights how local leadership has failed.

"This is 65 years of crooked Democratic rule," he said. "Chicago is legendarily probably the most crooked city in the history of America."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com