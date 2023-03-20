×
Tags: rudy giuliani | bragg | trump indictment

Giuliani to Newsmax: Bragg Probe the 'Final Straw' on Dem Corruption

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Monday, 20 March 2023 09:11 PM EDT

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation is the "final straw" on Democratic corruption.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Monday, the one-time personal attorney to former President Donald Trump argued that "you have to be a fool" not to view Bragg's probe as a "political prosecution."

"Hunter Biden's walking around free as a lark. [President] Joe Biden's walking around free as a lark. And I've got sitting in my library about 50 federal crimes committed by them, including racketeering crimes," Giuliani claimed.

His comments arrive amid reports that Bragg is preparing to hand down charges against the former president as soon as this week — a move that the district attorney's office and Trump himself have hinted at.

The potential indictment would be part of an ongoing investigation into a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Prosecutors have argued that the money, administered during Trump's 2016 presidential run, could have originated from the campaign coffers to cover up an extra-marital affair from nearly a decade prior.

Giuliani continued to rail against the hypocrisy of Biden's alleged wrongdoings receiving little attention compared to Trump's, accusing Hunter Biden of admitting that his father received money from Chinese Communist Party affiliates in leaked text messages.

"The underlying alleged crime is a campaign finance violation, which a majority of commissioners, professors, lawyers think isn't a crime," Giuliani insisted.

"When there's another reason for the payment other than politics, like a personal reason, then that prevail[s]," he continued. "So, the personal reason here is to protect your reputation, to protect your wife, to protect your kids."

