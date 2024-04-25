Giuliani to Newsmax: Arizona's Targeting Lawyers 'Fascist'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday that the indictments brought in Arizona against attorneys for challenging the state's 2020 election results are "dictatorial and fascist."

As one of the indicted attorneys, Giuliani told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" the indictments unveiled by Attorney General Kris Mayes make "McCarthyism look benign."

On Wednesday, an Arizona grand jury indicted 18 people — including four attorneys who worked for former President Donald Trump, Giuliani included — on federal charges. Mayes alleges they were part of a fake elector's scheme.

"The message that that sends out is, as you say, tyrannical, dictatorial, fascist. It would happen in the Soviet Union or Germany," Giuliani said. "Donald Trump and those people who support him are not entitled to lawyers," though Trump, as an unindicted co-conspirator, does not need representation.

"You can't believe how hard it will be in this case as it was in Atlanta to get enough lawyers to represent those 18, 19 people. I mean, I've had lawyers cry and tell me they wanted to do it, but they'd be thrown out of their law firm," Giuliani said.

"It makes McCarthyism look benign. [Joseph] McCarthy could never have got away with anything like this," Giuliani added. "And the Republicans are the ones who turned on McCarthy. You see any Democrats turning on these people?"

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

