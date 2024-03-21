Giuliani to Newsmax: Yes, AOC, 'RICO Is Absolutely a Crime'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had some bad news to break to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Newsmax Thursday, following the progressive congresswoman's declaration that "RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] is not a crime" during a House Oversight hearing.

"RICO is absolutely a crime," Giuliani said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "There is no such thing as categories of crime. I don't know what she's talking about.

"In fact, Tony Salerno, who got sentenced to 100 years for RICO and died in jail, would be very interested in knowing he was convicted of a category of crime and not a crime. So she's a complete jack***."

As a former federal prosecutor, Giuliani knows what he's talking about, having successfully used the RICO statute to take down the leaders of New York City's "Commission" of organized crime families in the 1980s.

He was reacting to Ocasio-Cortez's testy exchange with Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of first son Hunter Biden's who testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. The New York Democrat demanded Bobulinski specifically identify what crimes he witnessed President Joe Biden committing.

"Did you witness the president commit a crime? Is it your testimony today?" Ocasio-Cortez asked.

"Yes," Bobulinski said.

"And what crime have you witnessed?" Ocasio-Cortez asked.

"How much time do I have to go through it?" Bobulinski replied.

"It is simple," Ocasio-Cortez said. "You name the crime. Did you watch him steal something?"

"Corruption statutes, RICO and conspiracy, FARA [Foreign Agents Registration Act]," Bobulinski said as Ocasio-Cortez cut in, "What is it? What is it? What is the crime, sir? Specifically."

"The reality is that she does not know what she's talking about," Giuliani said. "From the very beginning, I don't understand AOC. She seems, among other things, woefully ignorant, to the point of being silly. How she has a movement, even of lefty communists behind her? I mean, in my day, communists were at least intelligent. That's moronic.

"The guy also laid out corruption, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act]," he continued. "He's working, like, with triple her IQ. The thing that worries you is she's so popular where even people on her side — let's say really left and really committed communists — should say, 'Gee, we can't have such a dumb representative of our cause.'"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com