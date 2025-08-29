Royce White to Newsmax: Minneapolis 'the Belly of the Beast'

Former NBA star and Minnesota Republican U.S. Senate candidate Royce White told Newsmax that Minneapolis, Minnesota, is exemplified by the reactions from some political leaders to Wednesday's deadly school shooting there as "the belly of the beast."

White told "National Report" on Friday that after hearing Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey indicate he wasn't interested in prayers after the shooting, his first response was, "Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the belly of the beast, and we hate to have to talk politics or politicize, as they say certain things when they're as tragic as this is."

The New York Post reported that Minnesota Bishop Robert Barron was strongly critical of Frey dismissing prayer after the church attack.

White said, "In some sense, everything is politics. And the politics of Minneapolis and the politics of Minnesota are as dishonest as anywhere in the country."

White said, of course, the violence at the church school saddened him, and that he was praying for everyone involved. "So it's a dark time, and my thoughts and prayers are with these two children's families and all the families of the Annunciation Parish and our entire Christian Catholic community, as well as Minnesotans at large."

He said he's tired of liberals constantly deflecting bad things onto conservatives and President Donald Trump while failing to accept that liberal and progressive policies sometimes lead to bad events.

White said he is seeing the trend being challenged by a growing number of people, including those he met this week at the Minnesota State Fair. "Yesterday, we gave away 300 Jesus Is King shirts for free. And the response has been great. People, Christians and Catholics everywhere are starting to stand up and say enough is enough."

Police identified the Minneapolis church shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who had identified as a transgender woman and claimed in writings to have brainwashed himself into being transgender. Police said Westman died by suicide at the scene of the shooting.

