×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rounds | trump | south dakota | biden

Sen. Mike Rounds to Newsmax: Trump Will Win South Dakota

By    |   Saturday, 30 March 2024 11:11 AM EDT

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., reaffirmed his intention to endorse the Republican presidential nominee, emphasizing concerns over President Joe Biden's policies on Newsmax Saturday.

"Yeah, I've always said that I would support the Republican nominee for the presidency," Rounds stated on "America Right Now."

He highlighted rising grocery prices under the Biden administration, asserting a 21% increase since Biden took office. "We had inflation under control ... but ... all groceries, all fuel, and so forth were up over 18% on average," Rounds said.

Rounds, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committee, attributed potential Republican victories to dissatisfaction with Biden's policies. "We would expect that the Republicans could win this, but one of the main reasons for this is because of Joe Biden's terrible policies," he said.

Anticipating a return to conservative leadership, Rounds stated, "Americans are going to come back in, and they're going to have a conservative in the White House."

When questioned about his support for former President Donald Trump in South Dakota, Rounds expressed confidence in Trump's electoral prospects. "He's going to get over 70% of the Republican vote and over 60% of the vote in the general election, so we feel very comfortable that we're going to win this election."

Rounds previously endorsed colleague Tim Scott for president ahead of the South Carolina senator's run. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Rounds became the first Senate member to endorse a candidate other than Trump, Politico reported.

"I do," Rounds affirmed when asked if he would support Scott's bid for the White House. "I've already told him I would. ... I think he is the closest to Ronald Reagan that you're going to see."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., reaffirmed his intention to endorse the Republican presidential nominee, emphasizing concerns over President Joe Biden's policies on Newsmax Saturday.
rounds, trump, south dakota, biden
333
2024-11-30
Saturday, 30 March 2024 11:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved