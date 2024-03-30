Sen. Mike Rounds to Newsmax: Trump Will Win South Dakota

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., reaffirmed his intention to endorse the Republican presidential nominee, emphasizing concerns over President Joe Biden's policies on Newsmax Saturday.

"Yeah, I've always said that I would support the Republican nominee for the presidency," Rounds stated on "America Right Now."

He highlighted rising grocery prices under the Biden administration, asserting a 21% increase since Biden took office. "We had inflation under control ... but ... all groceries, all fuel, and so forth were up over 18% on average," Rounds said.

Rounds, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committee, attributed potential Republican victories to dissatisfaction with Biden's policies. "We would expect that the Republicans could win this, but one of the main reasons for this is because of Joe Biden's terrible policies," he said.

Anticipating a return to conservative leadership, Rounds stated, "Americans are going to come back in, and they're going to have a conservative in the White House."

When questioned about his support for former President Donald Trump in South Dakota, Rounds expressed confidence in Trump's electoral prospects. "He's going to get over 70% of the Republican vote and over 60% of the vote in the general election, so we feel very comfortable that we're going to win this election."

Rounds previously endorsed colleague Tim Scott for president ahead of the South Carolina senator's run. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Rounds became the first Senate member to endorse a candidate other than Trump, Politico reported.

"I do," Rounds affirmed when asked if he would support Scott's bid for the White House. "I've already told him I would. ... I think he is the closest to Ronald Reagan that you're going to see."

