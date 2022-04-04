Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Ukraine War Shows US Elections Have 'Consequences'

Russia "needs to be held accountable" for the actions it has taken in Ukraine, but the United States must also evaluate the consequences of its own elections after bringing in President Joe Biden and an administration "that put this train in motion 14 months ago with the actions that they took," Rep. Matt Rosendale said in a Newsmax interview Monday.

Those actions, the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," included releasing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and the "botched, terrible withdrawal from Afghanistan."

"When our enemies around the globe see this weakness taking place, it empowers them and emboldens them, and that's why we find ourselves in this position right now," said Rosendale.

Biden's further actions, with his announcement that he wants to open the nation's petroleum reserves, are coming at a time when war is "raging around the world," said Rosendale, who has a plan for restoring America's energy independence.

"This is not the time to be taking our old oil, which apparently seems to be OK, and replacing that," said Rosendale, explaining that his proposed legislation, if approved, will force Biden to open leasing on federal land and stop "slow-walking" permits to drill on those lands.

"We're down about 2 million barrels a day of domestic production," said Rosendale. "The strategic petroleum reserves that the president proposes to open up is only going to replace about 1 million barrels of that a day for 180 days. Let's get our own production back up again so that we can make sure that we can rely upon having that supply available to us and not depleting our strategic petroleum reserves at a time when we see problems around the world."

Rosendale on Monday said he's also concerned about the Biden administration's plans to lift Title 42 pandemic-related restrictions at the nation's border.

In Montana, he said, there has been an incredible 1,100% increase in fentanyl overdoses and deaths, and "100% of the fentanyl that's entered into Montana has come from the southern border. China has said that they're not going to send fentanyl to Mexico, but they're certainly sending the components to Mexico so they can craft the pills and then send them north."

"We have to empower our Customs and Border Patrol to have different rules of engagement so they can keep people from entering our country and [so they can] start enforcing the immigration laws that we have in place right now," he said.

However, Title 42 is a public health statute that can't be used as an immigration policy, said Rosendale.

There were 2 million encounters on the southern border last year, with 700,000 people allowed to enter the nation illegally, Rosendale added, claiming that "they were dispersed around their country so they could help the Democrats in places where they need additional votes."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here