Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: There's a 'Chemical Attack Taking Place on Our Country'

Rep. Matt Rosendale told Newsmax on Wednesday that "the invasion taking place along our southern border" right now is "just unbelievable."

During an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," the Montana Republican said that "105,000 people died in our country last year from drug overdoses. The vast majority of that was from fentanyl that came directly across the southern border. We literally have a chemical attack taking place on our country right now, and the Biden administration is doing nothing to stop it."

Rosendale said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured Congress last year that the Biden administration had a plan to address the growing crisis at the southern border caused by an unprecedented number of people trying to cross into the United States.

"We're seeing his plan play out," Rosendale said. "His plan is to eliminate the southern border to allow everyone to come in."

According to the congressman, roughly 750,000 people evaded border patrol authorities and disappeared into the U.S. last year.

"We don't know what criminal element came in with that," he said. "We don't know what terrorists have entered our country with those group of individuals."

"This is a really big problem, and I don't believe that we're going to see the full impact of it for another decade," Rosendale added.

In addition to the national security concerns, Rosendale said there is an incredible amount of human suffering involved in journey to the border that "isn't talked about much at all."

"I've been down to the border two times now myself and looked at it," he said. "They have trees, with women's underwear hanging in them, they call rape trees, where the cartels take advantage of these minors, these young girls."

Responding to a clip of an exchange between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., over Title 42, Rosendale said Biden's chief medical adviser "has become a propagandist."

"Everyone across the nation understands that, and he has very, very little credibility," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!