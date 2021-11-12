Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Biden Ignores Nation's Pain to Push Spending bill

President Joe Biden's policies are doing nothing to "help ease the pain and suffering" being felt nationwide, Rep. Matt Rosendale insisted on Newsmax Friday.

Inflation is hitting Americans hard, and this is no time for Congress to pass yet another spending bill, he said.

"Folks are going to have a very difficult time just trying to keep their homes heated and gasoline in their vehicles all winter," the Montana Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This president has closed down the Keystone XL pipeline with the stroke of his pen as soon as he entered office, which cost Montana directly $60 million a year, and now he's gone and put his sights on an existing pipeline, the Line 5 in Michigan."

But at the same time, the Biden administration authorized the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, he pointed out, adding that "it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever."

Further, the government can't ignore the inflation rate growth that is happening after Congress this spring pumped artificial stimulus funds into the economy through the COVID relief package, said Rosendale.

"It is blowing things out of proportion," he said. Montana alone got $2.7 billion for infrastructure earlier this year, he explained, but "just to put it in perspective, $2.7 billion is 50% of the annual budget for the entire state."

"They are looking for places to spend money," Rosendale continued. "They had to create a commission to figure out how to distribute all this money. We don't need any more artificial stimulus coming out of Washington."

Biden, meanwhile, has said Americans don't understand inflation or supply lines, but Rosendale said they do understand having to spend more for necessities like gasoline or groceries, and they'll hold the Democrats, the administration, and even Republicans who "voted for this bad legislation" responsible.

He also predicted that matters will be "ugly" when the Senate goes to vote on the Build Back Better bill.

"We haven't really gotten the final real numbers on this," said Rosendale. "They don't take into consideration all the programs that are initiated under this legislation [and] all of the tax increases that they're talking about."

