Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Farming Costs Will Spike Food Prices This Fall

The nation's spiraling gas prices, along with climbing costs for fertilizer, are hitting Montana's agricultural community hard, and the rest of the nation will feel the pain this fall with higher prices and shortages in their stores, Rep. Matt Rosendale, who won his party's nomination for a second term in Congress, warned on Newsmax on Thursday.

"As we're going to go through the summer season, the agricultural community is suffering dramatically, whether it's fertilizer or the fuel costs," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's driving these prices up, and we're going to see it reflected in the fall when we start looking at the food prices and the shortages that we're already experiencing on the shelves."

The fuel prices have also already forced the agricultural community to either cut down on what the farms' production will be or to "dramatically shift it to crops that do not use that much fertilizer," Rosendale said. "It is going to affect the food that we see in the stores. It's a really big problem. I don't think the wave has hit the shore yet.

"Gas is very high, almost $5 a gallon and $5.50 for diesel, and when you're talking about traveling distances of 200 miles each way for most of the main trips people do if they're going into town or if they're going to go visit family, a round trip is very expensive. You're talking $200, $300 to fill a tank up."

The gas prices are also making Montana's residents suffer because they must determine whether they are being compensated enough for driving long distances to a town or city to work, said Rosendale.

"This is not something that just happened," he said. "[Everything] started pivoting when this administration started dismantling all of the good things the Trump administration had accomplished."

Rosendale also spoke about the news that an armed man was captured early Wednesday outside the private home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying that he believes that whoever leaked draft documents concerning overturning the Roe. v. Wade abortion decision had such intimidation threats in mind.

"That in and of itself is a federal crime, to try and change and persuade the outcome of a judge's decision on this court case," Rosendale said. "We have seen now that the left now has gotten so radical in not only their actions but their rhetoric as well. If they are not taking out some of these actions, they're incentivizing, and encouraging other people to take these violent actions. Just shows how far the left has devolved into destroying our institutions across the country."

Meanwhile, the Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a protection bill for the Supreme Court justices, but Rosendale said he has his doubts that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will push for similar action in the chamber, where the bill has stalled.

"Nancy Pelosi doesn't do anything that is going to truly impact the security of members of Congress or the courts," Rosendale said, adding that the speaker "does a lot of things that get press time" and targets her base.

"She doesn't do anything substantive for the lives of people across this nation and that's why the Democrats are going to be swept out," said Rosendale.

