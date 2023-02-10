Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Biden's Energy Failures on Display in Trump Ad

Former President Donald Trump's latest campaign ad, detailing his plan for reclaiming American energy dominance, shows how far domestic energy production has fallen under President Joe Biden's watch, Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Newsmax Friday.

"Our domestic energy production is down by nearly two million barrels a day," the Montana Republican commented on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "Serving on the Natural Resource Committee, I can tell you that we not only introduced about eight pieces of legislation last year to bring that production back up again, but this year serving in the majority, we will pass that legislation and we will get it over to the Senate so that they can move it over to the president's desk."

Restoring domestic production is not only a matter of national security, but it also is vital to the U.S. economy and jobs, and that production must be brought back up, Rosendale added.

In his advertisement, Trump attacked Biden's energy policies, including canceling the Keystone XL pipeline project; reentering the Paris Climate Accord; and putting up roadblocks to new oil, gas, and coal production, which has driven up costs for consumers.

Rosendale said Biden's policies have affected Montana "dramatically."

"Not only do we have oil and gas reserves that could be producing, but you have to be able to move those products across the nation," he said. "It's not just opening up the leasing of the public lands to allow that research to take place, but you have to permit to actually allow the drilling to take place and then you have to allow permitting for the pipelines to transport those products all over the place."

And by not doing those things, it hurts the economy and national security, Rosendale agreed.

"We know that the inflation rates are higher than they've been in decades right now, and a big chunk of that is this out-of-control spending that the Democrats have been responsible for over the last two years," he said. "Another big factor that contributes to the out-of-control inflation is the cost of that energy. When you live in a state as large as Montana, with its small towns, folks regularly drive 150-200 miles a day. It drives the way of life, the cost of everything up dramatically."

