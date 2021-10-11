Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Dems' Tax Push 'Baffling' as Inflation Grows

It's baffling that Democrats, rather than trying to rein in spending, want to propose another $2 trillion in taxes to help fund their multi-trillion-dollar spending bill, so the extra costs will hit Americans at the same time that inflation and rising prices are hurting them, Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Newsmax Monday.

"I learned a long time ago that when you're in a deep hole, the first thing you have to do is stop digging," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "The Democrats have not put any single provision forward to try and rein in spending."

Instead, the taxes will hit while Americans are suffering from higher prices on staples like bread, milk, eggs, and gasoline, and that is a "terrible, terrible shame," said Rosendale.

Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who was making the rounds on television over the weekend to promote the spending plan, said Americans applaud the bill when they learn the Senate wants to expand programs in healthcare and child poverty, but Rosendale responded that the programs Democrats are pushing will only be funded for three to five years through the spending bill.

"Let's talk about what it really is," Rosendale said "It's dependency. The Democratic Party wants the people across America to be dependent upon the government so that they have complete control over them."

Rosendale said business owners in his state, however, are finding that people want to go to work after Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was the first in the nation to reject additional income for unemployment benefits.

"We still have labor problems across the state of Montana, but we're working through that," said Rosendale. "Putting additional money in the pocket of people who are staying at home, that is not a good incentive."

He also commented on a recent decision by a Yellowstone County district court judge to temporarily block three laws restricting abortion.

"I'm really disappointed," said Rosendale. "[District Judge Michael Moses] granted the preliminary injunction because he says it would do irreparable harm to the privacy rights of women who were visiting these clinics. Let me tell you who it's doing irreparable harm to. It's all of the babies that are going to be aborted between now and when this case is decided because they will no longer have the opportunity to achieve their full potential and their lives."

