Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Debt Deal Gives Biden a Blank Check

The debt ceiling deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did not amend the bill the House already sent to the Senate, but it created a "different piece of legislation" that gives Biden a blank check, and it shouldn't be approved, Rep. Matt Rosendale told Newsmax.

"We had actually taken 90 days to carefully prep legislation that not only increased the debt ceiling but also clawed back a lot of reckless spending that the Biden administration had proposed," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It had a provision in there, which was HR 1, to help stimulate our economy through increasing our domestic energy production and making sure that the permitting process for pipelines, export facilities, and mining critical minerals also took place."

The new bill also "doesn't do anything to speak of, substantively, about the 87,000 IRS agents," but it does leave the loan distribution program for students and at least $1.2 trillion in green new deal subsidies in place, said Rosendale.

"The only permitting that it streamlines is permitting for solar farms and wind farms, which is not acceptable to me or the people in Montana," he added.

And the bottom line of the deal that has been reached is that the federal government will spend more money next year than they are now, Rosendale said.

"You're going to hear a lot of talk over the next couple of days about nondefense, discretionary, and mandatory spending and all these mirrors and technology and technical phrases, but at the end of the day, they will spend more money next year than they going to spend this year," he said.

The deal also gives Biden "a blank check for who knows how much," said Rosendale.

"We know that it's going to be at least $4 trillion," he said. "He's going to have as much spending as he wants through January of 2025, and that's not acceptable to me."

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has pushed back her projected default date to June 5 from June 1, and Rosendale commented that "we have to recognize that Janet Yellen has been moving that date around much more than the weather changes in Montana on a given day," so the June 5 deadline is not set in stone.

"We know that on June 15 that we're going to have another huge slug of revenue that's going to come into the federal government," said Rosendale. "We could very easily have passed a bill to claw back the $80 billion from the IRS agents and the student loan program and made sure that we were funded through the balance of June so that we could continue to get closer to the piece of legislation that the House of Representatives already sent to the Senate."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!